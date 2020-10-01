Advertisement

Little Troops on the Field: A free football clinic to children of veterans

The event will include former Lions players taking children through a training
(WILX 2020)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - VETLIFE, a local Michigan veteran non-profit organization, is looking for sons or daughters of veterans between the ages of 8 and 12-years-old who want to take part in a free football clinic.

The Little Troops on the Field football clinic is Sunday, Oct. 18 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Howell High School Football Stadium. All registered children in attendance will receive a complementary t-shirt, snack, football, and autographs by former Detroit Lions football players. Children may bring one item for former Detroit Lions football players to sign, although they will also be receiving a complementary football that players may also autograph.

The clinic is three hours long and experienced coaches from Howell High School along with former Lions players will be taking children through a training with an emphasis on teaching the game and improving techniques for all skill levels and positions.

The organization says that parents are welcome to attend but are asked to remain seated in the bleachers during the clinic. An event photographer will be on-site taking photos that will be available for viewing on the VETLIFE Facebook page following the event.

Since limited spots are available VETLIFE is asking families to only sign up if they truly intend to go, and to let them know if a cancellation is necessary so they can place another child in that spot.

Families can register at: https://troopsonthefield-football.eventbrite.com

Additional questions can be emailed to: contact@vetlifetoday.org

