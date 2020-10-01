Lansing Police Department joins app to help monitor neighborhood activity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department has joined the “Neighbors” App by Ring. The Neighbors App is meant to help catch package thieves, stop burglaries and put neighbors in communication with each other and the police.

Residents can use the app to monitor neighborhood activity, share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts, and receive real-time safety alerts from your neighbors, the Lansing Police Department and the Ring team. Residents who choose to not utilize Ring products can still use the app to receive information from the Lansing Police Department and their neighbors.

The police department will not have access to residents' cameras. They will only see what you choose to share on the app.

“The Lansing Police Department continues to look for new ways to strengthen communication between our residents and officers. Joining the Neighbors App by Ring is yet another way to reach out to LPD and inform them of any concerns in your neighborhood,” said Mayor Andy Schor.

The Lansing Police Department also uses social media sites Facebook, Twitter and Lansing Alert to keep up-to-date and receive the latest information from the department.

“Many of our residents are already using the Neighbors App which is a great investigatory tool and a fantastic real-time communication asset of which to partner with our community regarding crime reduction,” said Police Chief Daryl Green.

For more information on Neighbors, click here.

