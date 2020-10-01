Advertisement

Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies to be issued body cameras

The decision was recently approved by the Ingham County Board of Commissioners
(NBC News)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County sheriff’s deputies will soon be issued body cameras to be purchased from Axon Enterprise, according to a recent decision by the Ingham County Board of Commissioners.

The Sheriff’s office was seeking to replace the current in-car camera system, known as the L3 In-car Camera System, describing it as outdated. City officials searched for proposals from a number of camera system suppliers, including bids for body cameras or in-car cameras. They made the decision to go with Axon, which will supply both body cameras and in-car cameras which upload video and audio to a cloud service that Ingham County prosecutors will be able to access.

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners authorized an agreement between the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Axon Enterprise for a period of five years beginning in Oct. The price for this equipment is not to exceed $356,595.51.

The vote passed unanimously.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ticket scalping is now legal in Michigan

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The law still requires that the seller have physical possession or control of the ticket before offering it for resale.

News

Paid parental leave available to state employees, effective today

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
This is the first time a benefit of this type has been made available to the state government workforce.

News

Fake WILX checks part of larger money mule operation

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Cody Butler
The FBI says this is part of a bigger money mule scheme.

News

Habitat for Humanity in Michigan wins grant to repair veteran homes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The grants may be used to modify or rehabilitate eligible veterans' primary residences.

Latest News

News

Mayor of East Lansing extends City State of Emergency and Downtown Mask Order

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The previous mask order ended on Sept. 30.

News

Whitmer signs $62.7B budget that funds tuition assistance

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a new tuition-assistance program for adults.

News

River Trail Bridges to be closed for rehabilitation work

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The work is expected to be complete by the winter of 2020.

News

Chipotle in Okemos opens with new drive-through pickup lane

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The restaurant is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

News

Rep. LaFave speaks more about his experience testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 17 hours ago
LaFave says he would have liked to have had discussions with Governor Whitmer.

VOD Recordings

MIS only gets one NASCAR race

Updated: 18 hours ago
MIS only gets one NASCAR race