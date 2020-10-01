Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies to be issued body cameras

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County sheriff’s deputies will soon be issued body cameras to be purchased from Axon Enterprise, according to a recent decision by the Ingham County Board of Commissioners.

The Sheriff’s office was seeking to replace the current in-car camera system, known as the L3 In-car Camera System, describing it as outdated. City officials searched for proposals from a number of camera system suppliers, including bids for body cameras or in-car cameras. They made the decision to go with Axon, which will supply both body cameras and in-car cameras which upload video and audio to a cloud service that Ingham County prosecutors will be able to access.

The Ingham County Board of Commissioners authorized an agreement between the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Axon Enterprise for a period of five years beginning in Oct. The price for this equipment is not to exceed $356,595.51.

The vote passed unanimously.

