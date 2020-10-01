Advertisement

Health officials confirm 891 new coronavirus cases

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 1, Michigan health officials have reported 891 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 19* deaths. The state total now sits at 125,578 cases and 6,781 deaths.

Clinton County reports 621 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 629 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,560 cases and 50 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,115 cases and 43 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 499 cases and 31 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Dean Transportation hiring event scheduled for Friday

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
They are looking for diesel mechanic, bus drivers and attendants.

News

Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade postponed

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The Committee says they intend to make next year’s bigger and better than ever.

News

Lansing Police Department joins app to help monitor neighborhood activity

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Neighbors App is meant to help catch package thieves, stop burglaries and put neighbors in communication with each other and the police.

News

Little Troops on the Field: A free football clinic to children of veterans

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The event will include former Lions players taking children through a training.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Ticket scalping is now legal in Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The law still requires that the seller have physical possession or control of the ticket before offering it for resale.

News

Paid parental leave available to state employees, effective today

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
This is the first time a benefit of this type has been made available to the state government workforce.

News

Fake WILX checks part of larger money mule operation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
The FBI says this is part of a bigger money mule scheme.