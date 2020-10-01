Health officials confirm 891 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of October 1, Michigan health officials have reported 891 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 19* deaths. The state total now sits at 125,578 cases and 6,781 deaths.

Clinton County reports 621 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 629 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,560 cases and 50 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,115 cases and 43 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 499 cases and 31 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.