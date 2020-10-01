Advertisement

Four Area High School Football Power Teams All Favored Friday

High School Football Week 1 Scores
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Area high school football teams play their third games of the revised regular season Friday night and the key highlights and scores will be seen on WILX TV, channel 10s The Sports Blitz later at 11:15pm per usual. The four area standout teams, all 2-0, are all favored to win again. The closest matchup may find defending division five state champ Lansing Catholic at Portland. Defending division champ Pewamo-Westphalia is a heavy favorite at home over Dansville. DeWitt is a solid home favorite over Okemos and so is East Lansing, home against Waverly. All the games begin at 7pm.

Sports

In My View 9/30/2020: Detroit Lions

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
The Detroit Lions want fans for their third home game in Ford Field—Gov. Whitmer says she is not bowing to NFL pressure. So the Lions may play in an empty Ford field all season which of course would negate any home field advantage. Even a few fans might help the Lions but they perhaps better get used to an empty building and hope for the same conditions on the road.

Sports

Michigan International Speedway to host only one NASCAR weekend

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
For NASCAR executives, it’s all about having short-term pain for long-term gain.

Sports

Injury Knocks Serena Out at French Open

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
He majors victory total remains at 23

Sports

Rangers Part Ways With Star Lundqvist

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
Don't the Detroit Red Wings Need a Goalie?

Sports

NFL Threatening Further Punishment Over Mask Violations

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
Suspensions could be levied

Sports

NFL Pushes Back Titans vs. Steelers Game

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
The Titans Have Covid Issues