Four Area High School Football Power Teams All Favored Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Area high school football teams play their third games of the revised regular season Friday night and the key highlights and scores will be seen on WILX TV, channel 10s The Sports Blitz later at 11:15pm per usual. The four area standout teams, all 2-0, are all favored to win again. The closest matchup may find defending division five state champ Lansing Catholic at Portland. Defending division champ Pewamo-Westphalia is a heavy favorite at home over Dansville. DeWitt is a solid home favorite over Okemos and so is East Lansing, home against Waverly. All the games begin at 7pm.

