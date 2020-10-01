Advertisement

Faith groups decry Trump’s plans for record low refugee cap

Refugee advocates, including faith-based groups that President Donald Trump is courting in his re-election bid, called on Congress Thursday, Oct. 1, to halt his administration’s plans to slash the limit on refugees allowed into the U.S. to a record low.
Refugee advocates, including faith-based groups that President Donald Trump is courting in his re-election bid, called on Congress Thursday, Oct. 1, to halt his administration’s plans to slash the limit on refugees allowed into the U.S. to a record low.(Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Refugee advocates, including faith-based groups that President Donald Trump is courting in his re-election bid, called on Congress Thursday to halt his administration’s plans to slash the limit on refugees allowed into the U.S. to a record low, saying it goes against America’s values.

In a notice sent to Congress late Wednesday, just 34 minutes before a statutory deadline to do so, the government unveiled its proposal to allow 15,000 refugees into the country in the fiscal year that started Thursday.

The number is 3,000 less than the historically low ceiling of 18,000 that Trump set for the fiscal year that ended Wednesday.

Scott Arbeiter, president of World Relief, a global Christian aid agency, said Trump has reneged on his promise to protect persecuted Christians in the world.

“Instead, we’ve seen the resettlement of refugees from countries known for persecution drop about 90% in some cases over the last four years,” Arbeiter said in a statement. “This is unconscionable.”

The administration’s plan was released as Trump vilified refugees as an unwanted burden for the country at a campaign rally in Duluth, Minnesota. He accused his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, of wanting to flood the state with foreigners.

“Biden will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp, and he said that — overwhelming public resources, overcrowding schools and inundating hospitals. You know that. It’s already there. It’s a disgrace what they’ve done to your state,” Trump told supporters.

He then blasted Rep. Ilhan Omar, who arrived to the United States as a Somali refugee and now represents Minneapolis in Congress, saying: “How the hell did Minnesota elect her? What the hell is wrong with you people, right?”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights organization, denounced the drop in refugee admissions as part of “the ongoing Trump administration effort to maintain systemic anti-Black racism and white supremacy.”

Since taking office, Trump has cut the number of refugees allowed into the country by more than 80%, reflecting his broader efforts to drastically reduce legal and illegal immigration.

The plans to further close the door on refugees angered faith-based organizations as the president seeks to energize Christian social conservatives in key states to help him win a second term.

Rev. John L. McCullough, head of the Church World Service, which helps resettle refugees in the United States, described the reduction of refugee admissions as immoral and urged Congress to step in, though the president ultimately makes the decision on refugees allowed in under the 1980 Refugee Act. Congress can recommend changes or seek to influence the decision through budgeting, but is largely powerless to alter the determination.

“The proposed refugee resettlement number of 15,000, a more than 80% cut over historic norms, is unacceptable. Our values as a nation and as people of faith demand that we take action when people’s lives are in danger,” McCullough said in a statement.

He added: “But for the past three years, President Trump and his administration have strayed so far from these basic principles in the name of their cruel, racist and partisan goals that the life-saving refugee resettlement program is a shadow of what it once was.”

The 18,000 cap was already the lowest in the history of the program. Then Trump froze refugee admissions in March amid the pandemic, citing a need to protect the U.S. job market suffering from the coronavirus-induced economic fallout.

As a result, the U.S. allowed in just over 10,800 refugees during the 2020 fiscal year — well below the 18,000 cap.

Refugee advocates have said the Trump administration is dismantling a program that has long enjoyed bipartisan support and has been considered a model for protecting the world’s most vulnerable people.

Scores of resettlement offices have closed because of the drop in federal funding that is based on the number of refugees arriving in the U.S.

And the damage is reverberating beyond American borders as other countries close their doors to refugees, whose numbers are swelling worldwide because of war, famine and persecution.

“We’re talking about tens of millions of desperate families with no place to go and having no hope for protection in the near term,” said Krish Vignarajah, president of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, a federally funded agency charged with resettling refugees in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Boeing picks South Carolina over Seattle for 787 production

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The company did not immediately say whether jobs would be eliminated in the move.

News

Status update from local manufacturer on COVID-19 vaccine process and distribution

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Dino Muzzin, Senior Vice President of manufacturing for Emegrent BioSolutions said a vaccine will come in 2021 for the Coronavirus as public and private sectors accelerate the development process.

News

MDOT asks drivers to slow down to end road fatalities

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
MDOT says more than 700 people were killed in road and work zones accidents so far this year.

National Politics

Pompeo, Vatican clash over China after tensions spill out

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said both sides “presented their respective positions” about relations with China in a climate of “respect, openness and cordiality.”

News

Woman waiting more than five months for father’s headstone

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
She spent $4,000 on the headstone...which hasn’t been delivered yet.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats press ahead on partisan COVID bill as talks drag

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House is backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and is dangling the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill above $1.5 trillion as last-ditch, pre-election negotiations hit a critical phase Thursday.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

AP: Trooper’s mic records talk of beating, choking Black man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It is the most direct evidence to emerge yet in the death last year of Ronald Greene, which troopers initially blamed on injuries from a car crash at the end of a chase.

National Politics

Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump opposes changing the rules for the remaining two presidential debates against Democrat Joe Biden, but his campaign says he will still attend.

News

Local Dean Transportation hiring event scheduled for Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
They are looking for diesel mechanic, bus drivers and attendants.