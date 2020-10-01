Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade postponed

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 has shut down another Michigan event, this time in Jackson.

Representatives of the Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade committee say that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent extension of the state of emergency order by Governor Whitmer, the 30th annual Christmas Parade has been postponed until Friday Nov. 19, 2021. They say the decision was made in the interest of public safety.

While parade fans may be sad that this year won’t have the usual festivities, the Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade Committee says that they intend to make next year’s bigger and better than ever.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent extension of the state of emergency order by Governor Whitmer, the Downtown... Posted by Downtown Jackson Christmas Parade on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.