Covid Wipes Out Appalachian State Game

UNDATED (AP) - Appalachian (ap-ah-LA'-chihn) State has postponed next week’s football game against Louisiana-Lafayette due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The school announced the move six days before the teams were set to meet in Sun Belt Conference play in Boone, North Carolina. The game will be rescheduled for either Dec. 4 or 5.

The school said “all active cases” are recovering in isolation, while close contacts identified through contact tracing must quarantine. Appalachian State is scheduled to play again Oct. 14 at Georgia State in the second of two straight Wednesday games. That game is unaffected as of now.

In other college football news:

- Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo is opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for next year’s NFL draft. Adebo was projected as one of the top cornerbacks in the country after leading the nation with 38 passes defensed to go along with eight interceptions his past two seasons for the Cardinal. Stanford coach David Shaw says Adebo has all the traits NFL scouts seek in a cornerback and predicts he will make an immediate impact on the next level.