Advertisement

Covid Wipes Out Appalachian State Game

Generic photo of Footballs
Generic photo of Footballs(WLUC)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - Appalachian (ap-ah-LA'-chihn) State has postponed next week’s football game against Louisiana-Lafayette due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The school announced the move six days before the teams were set to meet in Sun Belt Conference play in Boone, North Carolina. The game will be rescheduled for either Dec. 4 or 5.

The school said “all active cases” are recovering in isolation, while close contacts identified through contact tracing must quarantine. Appalachian State is scheduled to play again Oct. 14 at Georgia State in the second of two straight Wednesday games. That game is unaffected as of now.

In other college football news:

- Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo is opting out of the 2020 season to prepare for next year’s NFL draft. Adebo was projected as one of the top cornerbacks in the country after leading the nation with 38 passes defensed to go along with eight interceptions his past two seasons for the Cardinal. Stanford coach David Shaw says Adebo has all the traits NFL scouts seek in a cornerback and predicts he will make an immediate impact on the next level.

Latest News

Sports

Four Area High School Football Power Teams All Favored Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
It will be the midpoint of the six game regular seasons

Sports

Stephens Out At French Open

Updated: 1 hours ago
It's her earliest exit from French Open

Sports

Titans Still Struggling With Covid

Updated: 1 hours ago
Their game with Pittsburgh is off this Sunday

Sports

Braves Sweep Reds To Advance

Updated: 1 hours ago
Reds shut out two straight games

Latest News

Sports

In My View 9/30/2020: Detroit Lions

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
The Detroit Lions want fans for their third home game in Ford Field—Gov. Whitmer says she is not bowing to NFL pressure. So the Lions may play in an empty Ford field all season which of course would negate any home field advantage. Even a few fans might help the Lions but they perhaps better get used to an empty building and hope for the same conditions on the road.

Sports

Michigan International Speedway to host only one NASCAR weekend

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Kellan Buddy
For NASCAR executives, it’s all about having short-term pain for long-term gain.

Sports

Injury Knocks Serena Out at French Open

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT
He majors victory total remains at 23

Sports

Rangers Part Ways With Star Lundqvist

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT
Don't the Detroit Red Wings Need a Goalie?

Sports

NFL Threatening Further Punishment Over Mask Violations

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT
Suspensions could be levied

Sports

NFL Pushes Back Titans vs. Steelers Game

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
The Titans Have Covid Issues