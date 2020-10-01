Advertisement

Chipotle in Okemos opens with new drive-through pickup lane

(WITN)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill recently opened its first Okemos restaurant featuring a Chipotlane, which is a drive-thru pickup lane allowing customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

This Chipotle location will be open for takeout, mobile pick-up and contactless delivery with tamper evident packaging; serving customers in its dining area with limited seating and heightened safety protocols. The restaurant is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chipotle is currently hiring at the Okemos location and at restaurants across the U.S. If you are interested in working for Chipotle and advancing their mission, click here. Guests will also have the opportunity to try the highly anticipated Carne Asada.

The the new Chipotle restaurant is located at 2085 W Grand River Ave., Okemos, MI 48864.

Learn more about how Chipotle is taking steps to ensure the safety of customers.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rep. LaFave speaks more about his experience testing positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
LaFave says he would have liked to have had discussions with Governor Whitmer.

VOD Recordings

MIS only gets one NASCAR race

Updated: 2 hours ago
MIS only gets one NASCAR race

VOD Recordings

County wants more people to get tested

Updated: 2 hours ago
County wants more people to get tested

News

Michigan man charged with 2010 sexual assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The charges pertain to a 2010 sexual assault within the City of Jackson.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

President Trump encourages poll watching

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Trump encourages poll watching

News

East Jackson Community Schools to start back with in-school instruction

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Superintendent Steve Doerr provided East Jackson Community Schools with this update via email.

News

Governor Whitmer extends executive order protecting residents and staff in long-term facilities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The order takes into consideration recommendations from the governor’s Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force, which released its report on Aug. 31.

VOD Recordings

Bills to ban gun at Capitol stalled

Updated: 4 hours ago
News 10 at 5 p.m.

News

GM to use more renewable energy in Lansing plants

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
General Motors is announcing an initiative to become more environmentally friendly.

News

What are election poll watchers and what do they do?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
President Trump wants his supporters to watch the polls this November for alleged voter fraud.