Chipotle in Okemos opens with new drive-through pickup lane

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill recently opened its first Okemos restaurant featuring a Chipotlane, which is a drive-thru pickup lane allowing customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

This Chipotle location will be open for takeout, mobile pick-up and contactless delivery with tamper evident packaging; serving customers in its dining area with limited seating and heightened safety protocols. The restaurant is open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chipotle is currently hiring at the Okemos location and at restaurants across the U.S. If you are interested in working for Chipotle and advancing their mission, click here. Guests will also have the opportunity to try the highly anticipated Carne Asada.

The the new Chipotle restaurant is located at 2085 W Grand River Ave., Okemos, MI 48864.

