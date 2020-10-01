Advertisement

Braves Sweep Reds To Advance

(WTVG)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The Atlanta Braves have won a playoff series for the first time in almost two decades, sweeping the Cincinnati Reds 5-0.

Ian Anderson struck out nine in six innings and Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits for the NL East champions, including a run-scoring double in the fifth. After winning Wednesday’s series opener 1-0 in 13 innings, Atlanta broke open Game 2 on two-run homers by Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall off Raisel Iglesias in the eighth.

The Braves snapped their record-tying string of losses in 10 consecutive postseason rounds. Atlanta hasn’t moved on in the playoffs since a 3-0 sweep in the 2001 NL Division Series against the Houston Astros, who are now in the American League.

In other MLB playoffs:

- Game 2 of the National League wild-card series between the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins has been postponed until Friday because of rain in the forecast for Thursday. Miami leads 1-0 after winning the opener 5-1. If a Game 3 is needed, it would be played Saturday. Yu Darvish was scheduled to start Game 2 for Chicago, and rookie Sixto Sánchez for the Marlins.

