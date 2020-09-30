UP lawmaker infected with coronavirus, says he is recovering

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (AP) -

A state lawmaker from the western Upper Peninsula says he tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at home.

Rep. Beau LaFave, an Iron Mountain Republican, issued a Facebook post Tuesday saying the worst of his symptoms came and went over the weekend. LaFave says before he was tested, he had been social distancing, wearing a mask and following other safety protocols. He says he is working with Capitol staff to inform people he had contact with while voting on the budget and other bills in Lansing last week.

The House is not in session this week.

