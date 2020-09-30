Advertisement

UP lawmaker infected with coronavirus, says he is recovering

A state lawmaker from the western UP says he tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at home.
State Rep. Beau LaFave during a Sept. 22, 2020 interview.
State Rep. Beau LaFave during a Sept. 22, 2020 interview.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (AP) -

A state lawmaker from the western Upper Peninsula says he tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating at home.

Rep. Beau LaFave, an Iron Mountain Republican, issued a Facebook post Tuesday saying the worst of his symptoms came and went over the weekend. LaFave says before he was tested, he had been social distancing, wearing a mask and following other safety protocols. He says he is working with Capitol staff to inform people he had contact with while voting on the budget and other bills in Lansing last week.

The House is not in session this week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hot Button

Deadline looms for stimulus benefits

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
Wednesday, September 30 is the deadline for those who did not receive stimulus benefits for their children.

News

Another GOP challenge tries to block absentee ballot order

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michigan’s Democratic secretary of state was sued Tuesday by her two Republican predecessors after failing to challenge a major court decision that orders the state to count absentee ballots days after the Nov. 3 election.

News

Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump’s, Biden’s visions

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

News

People react to Governor Whitmer’s executive order extension

Updated: 9 hours ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says that Michigan was one of the states most heavily hit by COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Ingham County Health officials concerned about lack of testing

Updated: 10 hours ago
As of Tuesday, data from the Ingham County Health office shows a decrease in cases from Sept. 18 to this week.

News

Carson City School District decides to go virtual

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
As of Monday, Carson City Elementary School was listed as having six confirmed cases.

VOD Recordings

Officials concerned over lack of testing

Updated: 13 hours ago
Officials concerned over lack of testing

News

Governor Whitmer extends emergency order until Oct. 27

Updated: 14 hours ago
On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the State of Emergency until October 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

VOD Recordings

COVID-19 racial disparity gap lessens

Updated: 14 hours ago
COVID-19 racial disparity gap lessens

VOD Recordings

Presidential analyst speaks on debates

Updated: 14 hours ago
News 10 at 5:30 p.m.