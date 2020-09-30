Advertisement

Rep. Beau Lafave tests positive for COVID-19

(Michigan House of Representatives)
By Jake Draugelis
Sep. 30, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Representative Beau Lafave announced on social media that he tested positive for COVId-19.

The representative of the 108th district said that he has been in self-quarantine at home, and that the worst of the symptoms have passed over the weekend.

Lafave said that he is working with the staff at the Capitol to inform everyone who he was in contact with during votes on the budget, election issues, and other topics throughout last week. He says that he was following protocols before being tested, including social distancing, frequent hand sanitizing, and wearing a mask.

