Rangers Part Ways With Star Lundqvist

New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30), of Sweden, blocks Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) while Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) helps defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NEW YORK (AP) - The “King” of Madison Square Garden has been deposed. The New York Rangers have bought out the contract of star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. The Rangers parted with one of the greatest netminders in franchise history when they paid off the final year of his contract today. Since joining the team in 2005-06, Lundqvist has won the Vezina (VEH'-zih-nuh) Trophy, led the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 and been selected to the All-Star game five times. He also helped Sweden win gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics. The 38-year-old Lundqvist played in 887 games, posting a 459-310-96 record with a 2.43 goals-against average.

