People react to Governor Whitmer’s executive order extension

Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Michigan is one of the states most heavily hit by COVID-19.

That’s why she says the state must continue to protect families, frontline workers, and small businesses. The state of emergency order has been extended to protect vulnerable populations.

Governor Whitmer also extended four other orders. The orders are aimed to help small businesses, health care faculties, prison and jail populations, and food establishments.

This comes after recent reports from the CDC stating that nationally young adults from age 18 to 22 have increased over 50 percent.

Agreeing with this report, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says a large number of cases have come from the MSU community.

“That’s half of our cases - or going on half of our cases during the entire time. So that’s probably even more than a 50 percent increase. We’ve had a significant increase in the number of cases in that age range,” said Vail.

Officer Vail says the health department is working with the university and the city to help the MSU community continue safe health practices.

With the state, Governor Whitmer has set the executive order to be extended until Oct. 27.

Click HERE to view the full executive order.

Some people say they don’t feel this extension is fair.

An anonymous person provided their opinion on the matter as well; stating that they "think the governor is on a power trip... and I think people are just going to quit listening to her and do what they want.”

