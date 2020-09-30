Advertisement

NFL Pushes Back Titans vs. Steelers Game

A cyclist passes by Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The NFL says the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday, giving the Titans at least one more day to see if the team’s coronavirus outbreak is under control. One new positive test result came back today, a day after the Titans had three players and five team personnel test positive for COVID-19. Coach Mike Vrabel says the Titans are preparing to play as early as Monday and he’s confident the NFL will allow some time to practice before the game. The Titans hope to be allowed back inside their facility Saturday.

