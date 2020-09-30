NFL postponing Sunday’s Steelers-Titans game due to coronavirus outbreak

(WILX) - The NFL has announced it is rescheduling this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers - Tennessee Titans game because of COVID-19.

It was originally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.

The league says this is to allow for additional time for more daily COVID-19 testing and to make sure players, coaches and other personnel are safe.

The rescheduled game will be held either on Monday or Tuesday.

This comes after nine positive COVID-19 tests, four players and five staff members, earlier this week in the Titans' organization.

The Minnesota Vikings were the Titans' opponent on Sept 27.

The Vikings are reporting no positive cases in their latest rounding of testing and still plan to play the Houston Texas on Sunday.

