MSU Releases Latest Covid Testing Results

Spartans Hold First Practice Under Coach Mel Tucker
Spartans Hold First Practice Under Coach Mel Tucker(MSU Athletics)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Univesity announced Wednesday 11 more of its fall sports athletes tested positive for Covid last week. No staff members tested positive. No identities were revealed as usual. MSU’s football team donned pads for the first time at practice Wednesday along with all of the other Big Ten teams. Opening game week end is October 23-24.

