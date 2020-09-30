Michigan could lift ban on food assistance for drug felons

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The lifetime ban from receiving food benefits for those with more than one drug-related felony conviction could be lifted under a bill that passed the Michigan Senate on Wednesday. The current law punishes offenders long after they’ve served their sentences and increases the chance they will commit more crimes, supporters of the legislation say. Federal law allows states to permanently ban residents with drug-related felonies from receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. The bill now goes to the House. If signed into law Michigan would join 26 other states in lifting the ban, according to bill supporter Michigan League for Public Policy.

