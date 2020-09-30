Advertisement

Lake Michigan drownings surge to new high in 2020

Emergency crews respond to Lake Michigan for a report of a teenager struggling in the water on Saturday, July 13, 2020. (Source: South Haven Area Emergency Services)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - A water safety advocacy group says drownings in Lake Michigan have reached record levels with at least 53 people dead so far this year. The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a nonprofit that tracks Great Lakes drownings, said that compares with 48 drownings in 2019 and 42 in 2018. The previous record was 49 drownings in 2010. The project’s data shows that there has been a total of 434 drownings in Lake Michigan since 2010. Just last week, 12-year-old Lane Frame of Manchester, Tennessee drowned in the lake. The group began tracking drownings in 2010.

