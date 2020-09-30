Advertisement

Injury Knocks Serena Out at French Open

Serena Williams of the U.S. plays a shot against Kristie Ahn of the U.S. in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.
Serena Williams of the U.S. plays a shot against Kristie Ahn of the U.S. in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-PARIS (AP) - Serena Williams' latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title has ended at the French Open because of an injury. Her 2020 season is probably done, too. Williams tried to warm up for her second-round match at Roland Garros but decided her left Achilles tendon that she hurt at the U.S. Open was too much of an issue. It was Williams' earliest exit from a major tournament in six years. Day 4 in Paris included a loss by U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka and wins for Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem (teem).

