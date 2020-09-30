Injury Knocks Serena Out at French Open

-PARIS (AP) - Serena Williams' latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title has ended at the French Open because of an injury. Her 2020 season is probably done, too. Williams tried to warm up for her second-round match at Roland Garros but decided her left Achilles tendon that she hurt at the U.S. Open was too much of an issue. It was Williams' earliest exit from a major tournament in six years. Day 4 in Paris included a loss by U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka and wins for Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem (teem).