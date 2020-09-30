Ingham County Health officials concerned about lack of testing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University COVID-19 cases are a hot topic.

As of Tuesday, data from the Ingham County Health office shows a decrease in cases from Sept. 18 to this week.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says this leaves her concerned and she believes that students are not getting tested as often as they should.

“This kind of surge in cases and get them back under control given an incubation period that can be as long as 14 days. Given the fact that there is an “are” factor and “are not” factor that says for every case probably another 3 or 4 are going to get infected. What that tells me is that the drop in cases after that many just doesn’t - it just is not adding up right so.. the data kind of leads me to believe to suspect that - that’s what is going on,” said Vail.

Currently, the Ingham County Health Department is monitoring 227cases. This includes MSU-related cases and the county. The Ingham County Health Department will have an update for next Thursday.

