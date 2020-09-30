Advertisement

Ingham County Health officials concerned about lack of testing

Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University COVID-19 cases are a hot topic.

As of Tuesday, data from the Ingham County Health office shows a decrease in cases from Sept. 18 to this week.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says this leaves her concerned and she believes that students are not getting tested as often as they should.

“This kind of surge in cases and get them back under control given an incubation period that can be as long as 14 days. Given the fact that there is an “are” factor and “are not” factor that says for every case probably another 3 or 4 are going to get infected. What that tells me is that the drop in cases after that many just doesn’t - it just is not adding up right so.. the data kind of leads me to believe to suspect that - that’s what is going on,” said Vail.

Currently, the Ingham County Health Department is monitoring 227cases. This includes MSU-related cases and the county. The Ingham County Health Department will have an update for next Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

People react to Governor Whitmer’s executive order extension

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says that Michigan was one of the states most heavily hit by COVID-19.

News

Face-to-face anger: Trump, Biden lash, interrupt each other

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The debate will offer a massive platform for Trump and Biden to outline their starkly different visions for a country facing multiple crises, including racial justice protests and a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

News

Carson City School District decides to go virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
As of Monday, Carson City Elementary School was listed as having six confirmed cases.

VOD Recordings

Officials concerned over lack of testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials concerned over lack of testing

Latest News

News

Governor Whitmer extends emergency order until Oct. 27

Updated: 4 hours ago
On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the State of Emergency until October 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m.

VOD Recordings

COVID-19 racial disparity gap lessens

Updated: 5 hours ago
COVID-19 racial disparity gap lessens

VOD Recordings

Presidential analyst speaks on debates

Updated: 5 hours ago
News 10 at 5:30 p.m.

VOD Recordings

Carson City School District goes virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
Carson City goes virtual

News

BIGGBY co-CEO Mike McFall promotes positivity and business ownership

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
In 1995, McFall started his journey with BIGGBY as a student working as a barista at the company’s first East Lansing location.

News

Healthy Michigan Plan tops 800,000 enrollees for first time

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Healthy Michigan Plan coverage is available to Michigan residents ages 19-64 years old who have an income at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level.