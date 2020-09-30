Advertisement

Holt Public Schools receives Hewlett Packard Enterprise Disaster Relief Foundation Grant

(WRDW)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt Public has been working to provide exterior internet access points across the district. Particularly in the time of COVID-19, giving students and staff the ability to access the internet on the exterior of buildings can provide a healthy way for students who cannot access the internet at home to attend online classes.

To that end, Holt Public has recently received a product donation of six outdoor WiFi access points from Hewlett Packard valued at $22,379.

“We are excited to expand our wireless network,” said Superintendent, David Hornak. “We understand starting the school year remotely posed some connectivity issues for some of the families we serve. By installing some exterior WiFi access points outside of our buildings, we are providing another option for our learning community to connect with our educators. We acknowledge that remote learning is not the same as face-to-face instruction, however, the health and safety of our stakeholders continues to remain our priority.”

The exterior WiFi access points are intended to serve as additional infrastructure to ensure the Holt learning community has the ability to connect to the internet. The exterior WiFi access points have been placed in the parking lots of Dimondale-West, High School: Main Campus-Northeast, Horizon-North, Elliott- Northeast, Sycamore-North and Midway-South.

The grant was written and submitted by Director of Information and Data Systems, Mr. Kevin Galbraith.

“I appreciate Kevin’s vision and willingness to upgrade our infrastructure to expand our connectivity options during these unprecedented times,” said Hornak.

