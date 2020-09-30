Health officials confirm 1,054 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 30, Michigan health officials have reported 1,054 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 11 deaths. The state total now sits at 124,687 cases and 6,762 deaths.

Clinton County reports 609 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 617 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,517 cases and 48 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,098 cases and 43 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 489 cases and 31 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

