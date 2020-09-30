Advertisement

Governor Whitmer extends executive order protecting residents and staff in long-term facilities

(KWCH)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-191, which maintains protections for Michigan’s most vulnerable populations living in congregate settings and staff. The order takes into consideration recommendations from the governor’s Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force, which released its report on Aug. 31.

“From day one, I have taken action to protect both seniors and staff in long-term care facilities from COVID-19. We know this virus is a killer that preys on our most vulnerable citizens,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why we have been working around the clock to protect our seniors and aggressively following CDC guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes. I signed an order months ago requiring testing for all residents and staff and new residents, and my administration has helped get nursing homes thousands of tests. Federal leadership on this issue has been absent, which is why I created a nursing home task force to ensure Michigan at least has coordinated and steady leadership on this critical issue. We still need the president to do the right thing and develop a national strategy to protect our families, frontline workers, and our most vulnerable populations from COVID-19.”

Executive Order 2020-191 maintains the strong infection control protocols in nursing homes the governor put in place at the outset of this crisis, and protects residents from eviction and employees from retaliatory action for staying home when exhibiting symptoms.

Executive Order 2020-191 also requires enhanced transparency and communications from nursing homes.

To view Executive Order 2020-191, click here.

