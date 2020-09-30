Advertisement

GM to use more renewable energy in Lansing plants

General Motors is announcing an initiative to become more environmentally friendly
(WILX)
By Jace Harper
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, General Motors announced today a new power purchase agreement for a 180-megawatt solar project, the equivalent of about 47,882 U.S. homes' electricity use for one year.

“We announced today out largest power purchase agreement to date to getting some of our facilities, including some of our Lansing plants to 100% renewable electricity,” said General Motors Global Manager of Sustainable Energy Rob Threlkeld.

Global Manager of Sustainable Energy Rob Threlkeld explains the local renewable energy project is just the beginning for the company as a whole.

“We’ve got a broader goal to get all of our global operations to be 100% renewable electricity by 2040, and then our U.S. operations to be 100% supplied by renewable electricity by 2030," said Threlkeld.

General Motors will draw 180 megawatts from a new project in Arkansas developed by First Solar.

“We’re leveraging that broader transmission network that connects various entities, states and regions. That is part of the Mid-Contintent Independent System Operator which operations all of the transmission systems in this market that GM is in driving it towards a greener future,” said Threlkeld.

General Motors understands that this is going to be a process that could take awhile. In the meantime, they’re also going to be taking steps to reduce emissions.

To learn more about GM’s sustainability and EPA-related goals, visit here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

East Jackson Community Schools to start back with in-school instruction

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Superintendent Steve Doerr provided East Jackson Community Schools with this update via email.

VOD Recordings

Bills to ban gun at Capitol stalled

Updated: 1 hour ago
News 10 at 5 p.m.

News

What are election poll watchers and what do they do?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
President Trump wants his supporters to watch the polls this November for alleged voter fraud.

News

City of Jackson expands help for residents with unpaid water bills

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
In the past only low-income homeowners were eligible for the program.

Latest News

News

Bills banning guns at Capitol likely stalled

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Two bills banning guns inside the state Capitol are now in a committee that a state senator says is “where bills are sent to die.”

News

MHSAA to allow more fans at games

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
A new order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer will allow for more fans at sporting events, and the MHSAA is going ahead with a new policy that will allow for bigger crowds.

News

Ingham County Health Department said less people are getting tested for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
East Lansing Mayor said less people are getting tested in fear of having to quarantine.

News

Health officials confirm 1,054 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
The state total now sits at 124,687 cases and 6,762 deaths.

News

Holt Public Schools receives Hewlett Packard Enterprise Disaster Relief Foundation Grant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Holt Public has recently received a product donation of six outdoor WiFi access points from Hewlett Packard valued at $22,379.

News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs 2021 budget

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The 2021 budget includes funding for the popular Pure Michigan campaign, set at $15 million.