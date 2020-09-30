GM to use more renewable energy in Lansing plants

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, General Motors announced today a new power purchase agreement for a 180-megawatt solar project, the equivalent of about 47,882 U.S. homes' electricity use for one year.

“We announced today out largest power purchase agreement to date to getting some of our facilities, including some of our Lansing plants to 100% renewable electricity,” said General Motors Global Manager of Sustainable Energy Rob Threlkeld.

Global Manager of Sustainable Energy Rob Threlkeld explains the local renewable energy project is just the beginning for the company as a whole.

“We’ve got a broader goal to get all of our global operations to be 100% renewable electricity by 2040, and then our U.S. operations to be 100% supplied by renewable electricity by 2030," said Threlkeld.

General Motors will draw 180 megawatts from a new project in Arkansas developed by First Solar.

“We’re leveraging that broader transmission network that connects various entities, states and regions. That is part of the Mid-Contintent Independent System Operator which operations all of the transmission systems in this market that GM is in driving it towards a greener future,” said Threlkeld.

General Motors understands that this is going to be a process that could take awhile. In the meantime, they’re also going to be taking steps to reduce emissions.

