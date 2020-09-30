Advertisement

East Jackson Community Schools to start back with in-school instruction

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been announced that East Jackson Community Schools will be headed back to in-person classes on Thursday, Oct. 1. Superintendent Steve Doerr provided East Jackson Community Schools with this update via email.

After East Jackson staff and the Jackson County Health Department joined forces to conduct contact tracing due to a potential positive COVID-19 case, it was determined on Wednesday afternoon that students were now allowed to return to the facility.

The Jackson County Health Department told the district that all the close contacts were notified and encouraged to quarantine. Additionally, the East Jackson Community athletic department can resume as normal as long as they follow MHSAA guidelines.

