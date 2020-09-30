East Jackson Community Schools cancels classes following positive COVID-19 test

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday evening leaders at East Jackson Community Schools (EJCS) were alerted by the Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) that a secondary student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to school officials the student has not attended school this week. They say JCHD and district protocols are being followed to ensure the health and safety of students and staff. Contact tracing and investigation has begun.

There will be no in-person instruction at East Jackson Secondary School on Wednesday, and all students are instead doing remote learning. Teaching staff may report, but must wear masks in the school building and maintain social distance at all times.

No other building in East Jackson has been affected, so East Jackson Elementary will continue normal operations. There will be no Career Center for East Jackson students on Wednesday, and all after school practices and games will have been suspended for the day.

The school says individuals who are considered close contacts because of this case will be or have been contacted by the Jackson County Health Department or East Jackson. If you have not been contacted by the JCHD or East Jackson and identified as a close contact, then you do not need to quarantine. Per privacy guidelines, no additional information can be shared regarding the COVID-19-positive individual.

Parents with questions or concerns may contact the Jackson County Health Department at 517-768-1664.

