Deadline looms for stimulus benefits

The IRS wants your tax returns.(Source: IRS)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, September 30 is the deadline for those who did not receive stimulus benefits for their children.

Federal beneficiaries who were shut out of those $500 dependent payments have until the end of the day to submit their information to the IRS, using the agency’s “Non-Filers Tool”.

You can find it on the IRS website.

People who are eligible include those receiving social security, veterans, or railroad retirement benefits.

If you’ve already submitted information for your children, or filed a 2018 or 2019 federal tax return, you do not need to use the tool.

