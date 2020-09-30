City of Lansing announces new grants for Arts Projects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Arts Council of Greater Lansing has announced a second round of funding for the fiscal year of 2021 Arts Project Grants Program.

Arts Project Grants are designed to support arts organizations and create community-driven artistic projects that capitalize on Lansing’s assets, inspiration and potential, contributing to a “sense of place” for residents, businesses and visitors. These awards are funded by the City of Lansing through the Mayor’s Arts and Cultural Commission and administered by the Arts Council of Greater Lansing.

Organizations serving diverse or underserved populations are encouraged to apply.

The program is opening a second round of applications in an effort to extend funding for organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The submission deadline is in January of 2021.

“We are so proud of the work our area nonprofit arts organizations do, and we know they are struggling right now as a result of the pandemic,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “These funds will help them keep their doors open, which is important to our continued economic success. Arts and cultural tourism is a key component to the growth and stability of our city, and we are proud to support those organizations who work diligently to make our city a destination.”

Applicants may apply for up to $20,000 and projects must take place within the City of Lansing or specifically be to the service of Lansing residents.

Applicants must be a Michigan nonprofit or 501(c)(3) with capacity to complete the project.

