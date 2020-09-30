City of Jackson expands help for residents with unpaid water bills

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Currently there are 1,702 residential water customers behind on paying water bills in the City of Jackson.

To address the problem the Jackson City Council recently voted to allocate an additional $121,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to its Water Shutoff Protection Program and allow low-income renters to apply for assistance.

The program, which now totals $246,000 in available funds, is open to both low-income homeowners and low-income tenants who are responsible for paying water bills in their lease. In the past only low-income homeowners were eligible for the program.

The City is working with the Community Action Agency to administer the Water Shutoff Protection Program.

When the COVID-19 crisis started in March, City officials halted water shutoffs to aid public health. City leaders say that while there are no plans to resume shutoffs in the immediate future, it’s important for residents to understand that charges for water usage are still accumulating. Jackson officials will continue to inform the residents about the help that’s available through community partners, CodeRED messages, social media posts, newsletter mailers, and website information.

If you are a Jackson resident who needs help with a potential water shutoff, contact the City of Jackson’s Water Department Utility Billing by calling 517-788-4082 or by emailing waterbilling@cityofjackson.org.

