Advertisement

City of Jackson expands help for residents with unpaid water bills

(Will Thomas)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Currently there are 1,702 residential water customers behind on paying water bills in the City of Jackson.

To address the problem the Jackson City Council recently voted to allocate an additional $121,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to its Water Shutoff Protection Program and allow low-income renters to apply for assistance.

The program, which now totals $246,000 in available funds, is open to both low-income homeowners and low-income tenants who are responsible for paying water bills in their lease. In the past only low-income homeowners were eligible for the program.

The City is working with the Community Action Agency to administer the Water Shutoff Protection Program.

When the COVID-19 crisis started in March, City officials halted water shutoffs to aid public health. City leaders say that while there are no plans to resume shutoffs in the immediate future, it’s important for residents to understand that charges for water usage are still accumulating. Jackson officials will continue to inform the residents about the help that’s available through community partners, CodeRED messages, social media posts, newsletter mailers, and website information.

If you are a Jackson resident who needs help with a potential water shutoff, contact the City of Jackson’s Water Department Utility Billing by calling 517-788-4082 or by emailing waterbilling@cityofjackson.org.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What are election poll watchers and what do they do?

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
President Trump wants his supporters to watch the polls this November for alleged voter fraud.

News

Bills banning guns at Capitol likely stalled

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Two bills banning guns inside the state Capitol are now in a committee that a state senator says is “where bills are sent to die.”

News

MHSAA to allow more fans at games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
A new order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer will allow for more fans at sporting events, and the MHSAA is going ahead with a new policy that will allow for bigger crowds.

News

Ingham County Health Department said less people are getting tested for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
East Lansing Mayor said less people are getting tested in fear of having to quarantine.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 1,054 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state total now sits at 124,687 cases and 6,762 deaths.

News

Holt Public Schools receives Hewlett Packard Enterprise Disaster Relief Foundation Grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Holt Public has recently received a product donation of six outdoor WiFi access points from Hewlett Packard valued at $22,379.

News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs 2021 budget

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The 2021 budget includes funding for the popular Pure Michigan campaign, set at $15 million.

News

City of Lansing announces new grants for Arts Projects

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Applicants may apply for up to $20,000.

News

Rep. Beau Lafave tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Lafave said that he is working with the staff at the Capitol to inform everyone who he was in contact with.

News

NFL postponing Sunday’s Steelers-Titans game due to coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Johnathon Gustin
The NFL is rescheduling the Pittsburgh Steelers - Tennessee Titans game because of nine positive COVID-19 tests in the Titans' organization.