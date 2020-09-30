Advertisement

Carson City School District decides to go virtual

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Carson City-Crystal School District is mourning the loss of an employee. This comes after six people in the district have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Michelle McCrackin was an elementary school paraprofessional. The department says she tested positive, but they aren’t sure at this point what caused her death.

Mid-Michigan District Health Officer Marcus Cheatham says McCrackin was heavily involved in Montcalm’s County contact tracing program.

“She was one of the first people on whom we got information that she had tested positive for COVID. She did have contact with a lot of people, some of them have tested positive for COVID and we’ve been tracing those contacts ever since. They lost someone in their school community who is cared about and was very active in the community, and I think maybe that’s helped to make it more real for them,” said Cheatham.

The school district is moving all of its classes to an online format after an outbreak of COVID-19, and the sudden death of a school employee.

As of Monday, Carson City Elementary School was listed as having six confirmed cases. Cheatham says that the number is much higher.

“We’re up to 15 cases connected to the school and of course the people who they had contact with, who we want to quarantine to stop them from spreading, so we’re literally into the hundreds of people who have been quarantined,” he said.

Cheatham also says the school district has done nothing wrong. In fact, there’s no one to blame in his opinion.

“They had an excellent school reopening plan, they have since had their first case, they very much cooperated with us on contact tracing. They shared information with us about people connected to the school who had tested positive and who they have had contact with,” he adds.

But, he also says he’s noticed that people are not taking the pandemic seriously.

“It’s really important for people to learn from this lesson to really take COVID seriously to care about the school and community and businesses, and mask up and socially distance,” he maintains.

