Bills banning guns at Capitol likely stalled

(NBC15)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two bills banning guns inside the state Capitol are now in a committee that a state senator says is “where bills are sent to die.”

Senators Dayna Polehanki (D-Livonia), and Senator Rosemary Bayer (D-Beverly Hills) introduced two bills banning guns inside the building. The Michigan Capitol Commission took up the issue two weeks ago, but tabled it to get input from House and Senate leaders.

“Today, the bills were referred to the Committee on Government Operations which if you’re around Lansing a lot, that’s where bills are sent to die,” said Senator Polehanki.

Senator Polehanki is again calling on the Capitol Commission to take action. She previously introduced a resolution urging the commission to ban guns and install security checkpoints. That resolution has not made it out of the Government Operations Committee.

“We all believe the appropriate place for this to happen is in the legislature. We were never intended to be a policy-making body. We’re not elected. Dealing with policy issues is not what we were charged with, and if the legislature wants to deal with it, we would encourage them to do so,” said John Truscott, Vice Chair of the Michigan Capitol Commission.

Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a legal opinion stating the Capitol Commission has the authority to ban guns from the building.

“They signed up for this to care for the Capitol grounds and preserve the history of our beautiful Capitol, but they also have the legal authority to vote to ban guns," said Senator Polehanki.

Truscott says commissioners have had discussions with House and Senate leaders, but there hasn’t been another commission meeting scheduled to talk about the issue again.

