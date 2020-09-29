Watching Your Wallet: do not overspend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We all do it. We open an email, see an amazing deal and click “buy”.

In this report, Consumer Investigator Rachel Depompa has the one simple step to take to curb the urge to splurge online.

It’s so easy these days to shop. In fact, stores try to make it as easy as possible-online.

It’s a game. So, outsmart the game and stop buying when it’s not in your budget.

The number one thing you can do is unsubscribe your email from retail websites. Often times, retailers will send out coupons and upcoming sales that might be hard to resist. But, if you are on a strict budget for a couple of months and paying down debt, there are things you can do.

Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, says unsubscribe.

“Stop getting all of those email alerts about sales you don’t need to shop as often as you get those alerts. Some retailers email you multiple times a week, even multiples times a day,” says Rathner.

Anytime you can put a little space between you adding an item to your online cart, do it!

Click and buy is so easy now. Retailers know it and their email deals are designed to get your attention.

Go on hiatus from these emails for just a little bit and see if your budget thanks you.

