Advertisement

Political analyst: presidential debates still relevant despite early voting

First of three debates airs Tuesday night
President Trump and former Vice President Biden face off in first debate Tuesday
President Trump and former Vice President Biden face off in first debate Tuesday(WOIO)
By Cody Butler
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are making final preparations for their first presidential debate.

It comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented number of people voting early due to the pandemic.

Presidential debates have a long history in America’s election process.

“There weren’t a lot of people who could tell you the difference between the two political parties,” said Institute for Public Policy and Social Research director Matt Grossmann.

Tuesday is the first of three debates between President Trump and former Vice President Biden, which is after many people have voted.

In Michigan, 2.39 million absentee ballots were sent to voters last week. Many are already returned to their local clerk.

Grossman said people shouldn’t expect long lines of people trying to spoil their ballot Wednesday.

“The debates are unlikely to change most people’s views of the candidates because those are settled to a much bigger degree than they have in the past,” said Grossmann.

In a severely divided political climate, views on the debates are just as split.

Many people on the WILX Facebook page commented to say there’s no point in watching the debate because people are already voting.

“I’ve got a lot of friends that have theirs. Mine is sitting at home on my desk just waiting,” said Juan Sanchez, who doesn’t plan to watch the debate.

Others said the debate likely won’t change who they plan to vote for, but they will look at the debates as a way to get to know the candidates.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the candidates in real time, unadulterated and seeing how they will perform to answer the questions,” said Paul Strom, who plans to watch the debate.

Grossmann said debates are usually aimed at people who still haven’t decided who they are voting for.

“Most people who are voting this early in an election are pretty clear on who they are going to vote for. You don’t have undecided voters deciding to vote early,” he said.

Grossman said he doesn’t see debate schedules changing in the future because of early voting.

2020 Presidential Debate Schedule:

- Sept. 29, 2020 First presidential debate, Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

- Oct. 7, 2020 Vice presidential debate, The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

- Oct. 15, 2020 Second presidential debate, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami, FL

- Oct. 22, 2020 Third presidential debate, Belmont University, Nashville, TN

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BIGGBY co-CEO Mike McFall promotes positivity and business ownership

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
In 1995, McFall started his journey with BIGGBY as a student working as a barista at the company’s first East Lansing location.

News

Healthy Michigan Plan tops 800,000 enrollees for first time

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Healthy Michigan Plan coverage is available to Michigan residents ages 19-64 years old who have an income at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level.

News

Sparrow 3D prints nasal swabs for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kylie Khan
After a shortage of COVID-19 tests at the beginning of the pandemic, Sparrow Health System decided to take matters into its own hands by 3D printing nasal swabs.

News

East Lansing man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Officials became aware of the activity from a cyber tip.

Latest News

News

State says work to address racial disparities of COVID-19 cases and deaths is working

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
The state of Michigan says significant progress has been made toward addressing racial disparities in COVID-19 deaths and cases.

News

Health officials confirm 898 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
The state total now sits at 123,633 cases and 6,751 deaths.

News

Charlotte Public Schools announce positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Families of students who may have come in close contact with the infected individual have been notified.

News

Capital Area District Libraries reopens branches to provide computer access

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
This will be the first time the public is allowed inside since CADL closed its branches on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Consumers Energy commits $12 million to help Michigan customers affected by COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Consumers Energy customers struggling to pay a bill can call 800-477-5050 to see if they can qualify for temporary relief.

News

Drive-through mobile food distribution available for City of Lansing residents

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Any City of Lansing resident in financial hardship in need of food is welcome to participate.