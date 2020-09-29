NFL Dealing With First Covid Outbreak

) -NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.

A person familiar with the situation says all eight test results are confirmed positives, making this the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. The NFL says both the Titans and Vikings are suspending in-person activities following the test results. The Titans played the Vikings in Minnesota last weekend. The league says both teams are working with infectious disease experts to trace contacts and perform more tests.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Steelers on Sunday in a matchup of two of the league’s seven remaining undefeated teams. With the Titans unable to practice until Saturday at the earliest, when that game might be played is unknown.