Advertisement

NFL Dealing With First Covid Outbreak

Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities
Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities(AP Images)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

) -NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus.

A person familiar with the situation says all eight test results are confirmed positives, making this the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. The NFL says both the Titans and Vikings are suspending in-person activities following the test results. The Titans played the Vikings in Minnesota last weekend. The league says both teams are working with infectious disease experts to trace contacts and perform more tests.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Steelers on Sunday in a matchup of two of the league’s seven remaining undefeated teams. With the Titans unable to practice until Saturday at the earliest, when that game might be played is unknown.

Latest News

Sports

In My View 9/29/2020: Detroit Tigers

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Tim Staudt
I don’t see the Detroit Tigers having made that much progress this year. Four straight losing seasons another last place division finish and only two other major league teams finished with a worse record. The Tigers still have massive pitching issues in my view but first in my view they need a new manager with a sense of urgency.

Sports

More College Sports Covid Issues

Updated: 40 minutes ago
More Covid struggles at various schools

Sports

Busy Day at French Open Tennis

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Djokovic gets easy victory

Sports

Gurriel Re-signs with Astros

Updated: 46 minutes ago
It's a one year deal

Sports

Baseball Playoff Teams Setting Rosters

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Some familiar names are out of action

Latest News

Sports

In My View 9/28/2020: Mat Ishbia

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
A high five to former MSU basketball walk on Mat Ishbia. He was a walk on bench warmer on the 2000 national championship team. 20 years later he owns 70 per cent of United Mortgage in Pontiac which just merged and went public and now Bloomberg News service says he is worth $11.3 billion, which would make him the 52st wealthiest American. Pretty strong I say.

Sports

Area High School Football Teams All Favored This Friday Who Are The Tops in the Region

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
All teams are eligible this year for the state tournament

Sports

Authentic Favored To Win Preakness

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT
Final race of the Triple Crown season

Sports

Vanderbilt Changes Mind on Fan Attendance

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT
Some fans can attend October events

Sports

Unbeaten Bears To Change Quarterbacks

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Chicago has a 3-0 record