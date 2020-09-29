Advertisement

More College Sports Covid Issues

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Auburn, Ala.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Auburn, Ala.(Butch Dill | AP Photo)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
-AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) - The University at Buffalo says 25 athletes, including 19 football players, have tested positive for the coronavirus. Athletic director Mark Alnutt says five members of the women’s volleyball team and one women’s soccer player also tested positive. Alnutt says the athletes have been placed in isolation and are doing well.

In other virus-related developments:

- West Virginia University will allow the general public to attend football games at a reduced capacity next month. WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said attendance will be limited to about 15,000 fans - or 25% capacity - starting with the Oct. 17 home game against Kansas.

- Purdue University has suspended 14 students - 13 of them athletes - for violating the Protect Purdue Pledge by attending a party Saturday in a residence hall. The students must vacate the dormitory by Wednesday though they can file an appeal.

- La Salle has cut seven sports, effective at the end of the academic year, in a move affecting approximately 130 athletes.

