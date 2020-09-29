Health officials confirm 898 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 29, Michigan health officials have reported 898 new confirmed cases of coronavirus with 20 deaths. The state total now sits at 123,633 cases and 6,751 deaths.

Clinton County reports 609 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 617 cases and 10 deaths.

Ingham County reports 3,517 cases and 48 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,098 cases and 43 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 489 cases and 31 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

