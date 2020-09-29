Gurriel Re-signs with Astros

-HOUSTON (AP) - First baseman Yuli Gurriel and the Houston Astros have agreed to a one-year contract with an option for 2022 that guarantees $7 million, a cut of nearly 20% from his 2020 contract.

The deal was announced hours before the defending AL champions started their first-round playoff matchup against at Minnesota, an odd time to announce a contract for a future season.

Gurriel’s 2020 contract called for an $8.3 million salary and wound up being worth $3,074,074 prorated. His new deal includes a $6.5 million salary for 2021 and an $8 million club option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.