Governor Whitmer extends emergency order until Oct. 27

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the State of Emergency order until October 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. The governor also extended four executive orders. The four other executive orders the governor signed today include: Executive Order 2020-187, Executive Order 2020-188, Executive Order 2020-189, and Executive Order 2020-190.

“We have saved thousands of lives in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among our most vulnerable populations – people of color, seniors, and people with disabilities. Because we took swift action, the health of our families and our economy are faring better than our neighbors in other states,” said Governor Whitmer. “This emergency will end, and it is a matter of months. But we are not out of the woods yet. Right now, the federal government and all 50 states have been under some form of state of emergency. We must continue doing our part to fight this virus on behalf of our families, frontline workers, and our small businesses.”

Michigan was once among the states most heavily hit by COVID-19. However, the per-capita rate of new daily cases has plateaued at a level well below the national average. Despite gradually reopening our economy, Michigan’s seven-day case positivity rate has remained between 3.0% and 3.7% since early July. Over the same time period, case growth has also remained within a narrow band of 61 to 71 daily new cases per million population. This is by date of symptom onset.

Also, Michigan is considered one of the states that have rebounded economically.

“The Governor’s swift actions have saved thousands of lives during this pandemic, and she must be able to continue taking swift action to save lives,” said Chief Medical Executive and MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “As we approach the 2020-2021 flu season, it is vitally important that all Michiganders get their flu vaccine, wear a mask, and maintain physical distancing. We will get through this together.”

To view the governor’s orders and read them, click the links below:

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.