Free webinar on protecting Michigan’s election available on October 8

(WJRT)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson along with Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown and West Bloomfield Township Clerk Debbie Binder will host an online discussion about what steps are being taken to ensure the safety of votes this November.

“Fall Focus: Protecting Michigan’s Election” is a free webinar with Q & A offered by the National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI) as part of its ongoing voter advocacy initiatives.

“There has been so much contradictory and inflammatory information on social and even mainstream media about whether the November election will be fair, and whether we can even depend on our vote being counted,” said Cathy Cantor, State Policy Advocate, Michigan and Past President of NCJW|MI. “We want the whole community to learn exactly what steps have been, are being, and will be taken by our elected officials who manage the voting in Michigan to ensure our voices will be heard.”

The webinar is taking place Thursday, Oct. 8, at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

