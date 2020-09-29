East Lansing man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children unit have conducted an investigation that has led to the arrest of 48-year old East Lansing resident Sean David Conrade. Officials became aware of the activity from a cyber tip.

They were then able to locate Conrade’s home in order to conduct a lawful search. This is where officials found evidence of child sexually abusive material on Conrade’s personal Internet devices.

Conrade turned himself in to authorities and was arraigned on Sept. 16. He has been charged with one count of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, two counts of using a computer and two counts of child sexually abusive material possession.

Conrade faces up to 10 years in prison.

