Driver hits electrical pole on Aurelius Rd.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday night, an unidentified driver ran into an electrical pole near the intersection of north Aurelius Rd. and Wes Willmar Drive next to Holt Junior High School.

As of now, the area has been blocked off and closed to local traffic.

It is not known what caused the accident or if others were in the car along with the driver. Only one car was involved.

But, Ingham Sheriff officials and Delhi Twp. Fire Department are on the scene.

Please avoid the area as there are wires laying on the road. WILX will keep you updated as more details are known.

