Drive-through mobile food distribution available for City of Lansing residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mobile food distribution event hosted by The Greater Lansing Food Bank is coming to Lansing for those in need.

Any City of Lansing resident in financial hardship in need of food is welcome to participate, particularly those affected by the pandemic. This includes people on fixed incomes, out of work or with reduced hours.

Organizers ask that those who attend stay in their vehicles during the event. Food will be placed in trunks or hatchbacks, and drivers are asked to make room ahead of time. Attendees must bring proof of residency, such as a government issued ID or mail with their address on it. Restrooms will not be available, and people suffering from COVID-19 are asked to stay home and have someone bring their identification and a note requesting the food pick up.

The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 17 at Friendship Babtist Chuch on Grove Road in Lansing. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and food will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until all food has been distributed.

