Consumers Energy commits $12 million to help Michigan customers affected by COVID-19

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is providing $12 million to help Michigan residents and small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will take the form of temporary relief from energy shut-offs for non-payments, as well as help guiding customers to federal, state and local resources that can help small businesses.

Consumers Energy has set a goal of helping around 25,000 households and 1,000 small businesses with the new assistance. The funding will go directly to customers in need, as well as to Michigan nonprofit organizations.

Consumers Energy customers struggling to pay a bill can call 800-477-5050 to see if they can qualify for temporary relief.

“We knew from the start this pandemic would create unimaginable challenges for many people and businesses,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s chief customer officer. “We’re talking about our neighbors, our friends and even our co-workers. We know we have an obligation to help our communities stay resilient through this time.”

Officials from Consumers Energy say that heading into winter the company is working to keep energy costs low for customers. Customers should pay 20% less next year compared to a decade ago, or less than $2.30 a day, for natural gas.

Consumers Energy is Michigan’s largest energy provider, and is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS). It provides energy via natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state’s 10 million residents.

