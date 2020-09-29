Charlotte Public Schools announce positive COVID-19 diagnosis

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday officials from Charlotte Public Schools announced that there has been a positive test result for COVID-19 at Charlotte High School. The school has worked with the Barry Eaton Health Department to ensure that they are following all health and safety expectations.

In accordance with HIPAA guidelines for patient privacy the school has not identified the individual who tested positive, but they say that all contact tracing has been completed with the support of the Health Department. Families of students who may have come in close contact with the infected individual have been notified.

Families were notified through letter, email, and phone call. Students of families who were not notified may return to school as normal.

At this time, school officials say they do not believe the positive diagnosis is a school related outbreak, but they will continue to monitor this situation with all safety and health precautions in mind.

