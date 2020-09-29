Advertisement

Capital Area District Libraries reopens branches to provide computer access

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) are welcoming the public back inside its 13 locations for computer use by appointment, starting Monday, Oct. 5. This will be the first time the public is allowed inside since CADL closed its branches on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many members of our community depend on us for access to technology—for educational purposes, to search for employment, and to stay connected with family and friends,” said Scott Duimstra, executive director of Capital Area District Libraries.

During a Facebook Live update Duimstra announced that, in addition to contactless item pickup, service will now include limited building access for a 45-minute computer session by appointment. Appointments are limited to one per day per person and include the ability to print up to 10 pages for free.

Remote technology assistance will be available during these sessions via a chat feature on the computer stations.

Officials from CADL say safety is still the top priority. Those with appointments will be asked some health screening questions before entering, and must agree to follow social distancing guidelines as well as adhere to the mask mandate. Disposable masks will be available for those who forget theirs.

CADL is also requesting that teens and adults attend appointments alone. Children under age 13 may be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Appointments are for technology use only, which means no browsing or other services will be available.

Appointments can be made by contacting any CADL branch or by visiting //cadl.org/mytime. For residents in need of internet access, mobile hotspots are available through CADL’s Library of Things. Visit //cadl.org/things for more information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Consumers Energy commits $12 million to help Michigan customers affected by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Consumers Energy customers struggling to pay a bill can call 800-477-5050 to see if they can qualify for temporary relief.

News

Drive-through mobile food distribution available for City of Lansing residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Any City of Lansing resident in financial hardship in need of food is welcome to participate.

News

Free webinar on protecting Michigan’s election available on October 8

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
“We want the whole community to learn exactly what steps have been, are being, and will be taken by our elected officials who manage the voting in Michigan to ensure our voices will be heard.”

National

Officer charged in Breonna Taylor case pleads not guilty

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brett Hankison’s plea comes five days after a grand jury indicted him on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the home of Taylor’s neighbors.

Latest News

News

Driver hits electrical pole on Aurelius Rd.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
It is not known what caused the accident.

VOD Recordings

Watching Your Wallet: do not overspend

Updated: 18 hours ago
Watching Your Wallet: do not overspend

VOD Recordings

COVID-19 related stress linked to hair loss

Updated: 18 hours ago
COVID-19 related stress linked to hair loss

VOD Recordings

Gaming Control Board plan for fall

Updated: 18 hours ago
Gaming Control Board plan for fall

VOD Recordings

Owners look for winter seating solution

Updated: 18 hours ago
Owners look for winter seating solution

VOD Recordings

MDHHS provides safety guidelines for Halloween

Updated: 19 hours ago
MDHHS provides safety guidelines for Halloween