Capital Area District Libraries reopens branches to provide computer access

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) are welcoming the public back inside its 13 locations for computer use by appointment, starting Monday, Oct. 5. This will be the first time the public is allowed inside since CADL closed its branches on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many members of our community depend on us for access to technology—for educational purposes, to search for employment, and to stay connected with family and friends,” said Scott Duimstra, executive director of Capital Area District Libraries.

During a Facebook Live update Duimstra announced that, in addition to contactless item pickup, service will now include limited building access for a 45-minute computer session by appointment. Appointments are limited to one per day per person and include the ability to print up to 10 pages for free.

Remote technology assistance will be available during these sessions via a chat feature on the computer stations.

Officials from CADL say safety is still the top priority. Those with appointments will be asked some health screening questions before entering, and must agree to follow social distancing guidelines as well as adhere to the mask mandate. Disposable masks will be available for those who forget theirs.

CADL is also requesting that teens and adults attend appointments alone. Children under age 13 may be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Appointments are for technology use only, which means no browsing or other services will be available.

Appointments can be made by contacting any CADL branch or by visiting //cadl.org/mytime . For residents in need of internet access, mobile hotspots are available through CADL’s Library of Things. Visit //cadl.org/things for more information.

