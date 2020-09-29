Busy Day at French Open Tennis

-PARIS (AP) - Novak Djokovic’s first Grand Slam action since his disqualification at the U.S. Open went as smoothly as can be. The French Open’s No. 1 seed was hardly pushed at all in a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 victory over 80th-ranked Mikael Ymer of Sweden. Djokovic broke Ymer nine times and ended up with a 32-12 edge in total winners.

Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open this month for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball hit in anger after dropping a game.

In other Tuesday action:

- Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova advanced to the second round by beating Mayar Sherif 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-4. Sherif was the first Egyptian player to qualify for the main draw at Roland Garros.

- Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin got through a three-set test in her first-round match at Roland Garros. The fourth-seeded Kenin struggled a bit after a rain delay before the second set but emerged with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory in nearly two hours against 125th-ranked Liudmila Samsonova. The 21-year-old Kenin this year became the youngest champion in Melbourne since Maria Sharapova was 20 in 2008.

- Danish teenager Clara Tauson earned her first tour-level victory by beating U.S. Open semifinalist Jennifer Brady 6-4, 3-6, 9-7 in the opening round. The 17-year-old Tauson came back from a 4-2 deficit in the final set and saved two match points. Tauson won the Australian Open junior title last year.