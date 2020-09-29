Baseball Playoff Teams Setting Rosters

-MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson is missing the best-of-three AL first-round series against Houston because of a nagging injury to his right calf. The team included rookie Alex Kirilloff on the roster. Donaldson missed 30 games this season with a muscle strain and returned to the lineup on Sept. 2. He was removed from Minnesota’s game after the first inning on Friday with cramping. The 2015 AL MVP worked out with the team on Monday, but he was still experiencing soreness and unable to fully push off on his leg.

In roster moves by other playoff teams:

- First baseman Rowdy Tellez is on the Toronto Blue Jays' roster for their first round playoff series against Tampa Bay after recovering from a strained right knee that had sidelined him since Sept. 8. Right-hander Jordan Romano was not included on the 28-man roster. He has not pitched in a game since Aug 28 because of a finger injury but threw batting practice Sunday in hopes of earning a spot. Toronto also left off right-hander Tanner Roark.

- Rookie left-hander Shane McClanahan was a surprise addition to the 28-man roster the Tampa Bay Rays announced for the AL first-round series against the Blue Jays. McClanahan was a first-round draft pick two years ago who pitched on the Class A and Double-A levels in 2019. He joined first baseman Ji-Man Choi and infielder Yandy Diaz, who have been on the injured list, in being added to the active roster before Game 1 of the best-of-three series. To make room on the 40-man roster for McClanahan, lefty reliever Sean Gilmartin was designated for assignment.

- Miguel Andújar has been left off the New York Yankees' roster for their first-round playoff series against Cleveland. First baseman Mike Ford made the 28-man roster, as did left-hander Jordan Montgomery. Andújar hurt a shoulder last year and lost the third-base job to Gio Urshela, then returned from surgery and hit .242 with one homer and five RBIs in 62 at-bats. He last played Sept. 13 and was optioned to the alternate training site two days later. Montgomery is a bullpen option, likely as a long reliever, and Ford a left-handed bat off the bench and a backup to Luke Voit.