AG Dana Nessel announces investigation into Unlock Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Attorney General announced an investigation into a group called “Unlock Michigan” ;just days before turning in enough signatures to get Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers revoked.

Dana Nessel announced yesterday that her office is looking into allegations that “Unlock Michigan” broke the law while trying to get people to sign its petition.

The group wants to repeal the law Governor Gretchen Whitmer is using to issue covid-19 executive orders.

“Our ballot initiative process allows efforts with strong public support to be presented to the Legislature,” Nessel said in a news release. “But that process becomes tainted when petition circulators manipulate and cheat to serve their own agendas. My office will investigate these allegations, and if there is a violation of law, we will prosecute those responsible.”

Fred Wszolek, spokesman for Unlock Michigan, says the investigation is “designed to deprive Michigan citizens of their constitutional right to initiate legislation.”

If the group’s petition gets enough valid signatures, the proposal will be sent to the legislature and the governor would not be able to veto the repeal.

We’ll keep you updated on that process.

