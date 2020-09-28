Vanderbilt Changes Mind on Fan Attendance

-NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Vanderbilt has changed its mind and will allow fans at sports events in October. The Commodores also will allow a limited number of students to attend Saturday night’s football game with No. 20 LSU.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced the reversal Monday, calling it a small step toward normalcy based on the guidance from the university’s public health partners.

Vanderbilt students are tested weekly with strict protocols on campus. The result is a low COVID-19 positivity rate. Vanderbilt plans to ensure physical distancing, with masks required.